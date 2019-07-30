Ruth (Gray) Fandrich, 93, Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on March 21, 2019. She was born May 1, 1925, in Bowman, N.D. Ruth was a long time resident of Endeavor, Wis. and Lodi, Wis.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Albert (Helen) Fandrich and Richard (Monica) Fandrich; one sister, June Parrott; five grandsons, Dan Fandrich, David (Jessi) Fandrich, Brock (Angela) Fandrich, Clint (Lili) Fandrich, Troy (Holly) Fandrich; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Fandrich; her parents, Leon and Vera (McMillen) Gray; one brother, Albert Gray; five sisters, Leona Chaney, Florence Schroeder, Irene Colburn, Doris Powell, Marion Durheim; and one grandson, Brad Fandrich.
Ruth was a lifetime member of the Endeavor Trinity U.C.C. where the Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Aaron Alfred will be officiating, followed by inurnment at the Endeavor Cemetery, and thereafter fellowship lunch served at the Endeavor Trinity U.C.C. Fellowship Hall.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)