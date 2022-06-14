June 28, 1921—June 10, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Ruth G. Utke, 100 of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 10, 2022 at Randolph Health Services. She was born June 28, 1921 in Courtland Township, near Randolph, oldest of seven children, the daughter of Frederick and Gertrude (Miller) Helmer.

She was a 1939 graduate from Pardeeville High School and worked from AMPI as lead line worker in the packaging department for 30 plus years. Ruth was united in marriage to Robert William Utke December 8, 1940 in Dubuque, IA. She loved baking and was a good cook, she also enjoyed word puzzle games, babysitting, and listening to church services. Ruth was a life-long member of her church and was active in the Sunday School Program and ladies’ aide.

Survivors include three children: Sandra (Raymond) Puttkammer of Poynette, Suzanne (Harry) Erdman of Portage, and Robert, Jr. (Donna) Utke of Baraboo; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and sister Cecile (Gerald) Peterson of Sauk City. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Vernon Helmer, and sisters; Florence Rodberg, Shirley Puttkammer, June Eagan, and Lois Rasmussen.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Portage. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.