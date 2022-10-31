 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth J. Hall

Ruth J. Hall

Nov. 22, 1931—Oct. 22, 2022

POYNETTE – Ruth J. Hall, age 90, of Poynette, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home.

Ruth was born in Poynette on November 22, 1931, the daughter of Stanley and Mae Ellen (Woolstone) Singleton. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1949. Ruth married to Harold R. Hall on March 18, 1950, at the Poynette Methodist Church Parsonage. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1984.

Ruth had worked at Academy Lodge and then for the Oconomowoc / Stokely Canning Company. She was a charter member of the Badger Antique Auto Club, and went to many car shows with her husband in their Model T. Ruth was a member of the Poynette United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed going out to lunch with her group of lady friends. She loved her family, game shows, and tending to the many beautiful flowers in her garden.

She is survived by her children: Scott (Kris) Hall, Barbara (Craig) Giese, Sandra (Dave) Stanford, Patricia (Charles) Curran, Richard (Karen) Hall and David (Mary) Hall; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three brothers: Donald, Ronald and Llewellyn Singleton.

Private family funeral services were held. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial.

