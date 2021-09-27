BEAVER DAM—Ruth L. Fredrick, 84, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Ruth was born in 1937, in the town of Juneau, Wis. the daughter of Ferd and Edna (Heintz) Lauersdorf. She was married to David Fredrick in 1956 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, Wis.

Ruth was a seasonal worker at Green Giant Co., Beaver Dam for 13 years. She worked at Planar Systems, Inc. (LCD Division) in Lake Mills from 1983 till retirement in 2001. She worked at Walmart SuperCenter for a year and half.

Ruth was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was active in Altar Guild, Radio taping services and Ladies Aid where she assisted with funeral lunches. Ruth enjoyed decorating cakes, dancing, sewing and she loved to decorate her home for Christmas.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 65 years, David; her children, Pamela Cinotto, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Fredrick, Gwen (Mark) Neumann all of Beaver Dam, Timothy (fiancée Michelle Braatz) of Waupun; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Lohneis of Beaver Dam, Bernice Planasch of Horicon and Lillian Steger of Sussex; her brother, Albert (Nancy) Lauersdorf of Madison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.