REEDSBURG—Ruth M. Breneman, age 75, of Reedsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Ruth, the daughter of Herb and Martha (Bernhard) Daniels, was born on December 24, 1946 in Baraboo, WI. On June 5, 1962 she married Kenneth Dean Breneman at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2018. From this marriage, they had five children, David, Vicky, Tammy, Carl and Teahanna.

Ruth was a homemaker most of her life and also was a school bus driver. She enjoyed visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her five children, David (Marriz) Breneman, Vicky (Corey) Thalacker, Tammy (Richard) Van Enkevort, Carl Breneman, and Teahanna (Russ) Breneman; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special friends, Sandy, Kris, Gloria and Audrey; companions, Pixie, Mya, and Chubby.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by an infant sister, Martha Marie Daniels; aunt, Darlene Ruplogle; and step-father, Robert Hewitt.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Leonard Wells officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The family would like to thank Chrystal Warmet, from SSM at Home Hospice, the Reedsburg Area Medical Center, and Ruth’s daughter’s, Vicky and Tammy for their loving care.