Sept. 21, 1929—June 24, 2022

PORTAGE—Ruth M. Budde, age 92, of Portage, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Aspirus Tivoli in Portage.

Ruth was born in Eldorado, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin on September 21, 1929, the daughter of Emil and Mildred (Braaty) Abegglen. She was married to Bruce Budde on January 3, 1947, at the Methodist Church in Portage. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2017. Ruth worked for Weyenberg Shoe Factory, then Divine Savior Nursing Home in Portage.

She is survived by her children: Larry (Marcia) Budde of Portage and Nancy Johnson of Greeley, CO; her grandchildren: Jake (Jena LaVigne) Budde of North Freedom, Dione Schumann of Portage, Juli (Don) Beason of Highlands Ranch, CO, Jennifer (Josh) Burns of Greeley, CO and Tim Johnson of Greeley, CO; her great-grandchildren: Brodyn Beason of Highlands Ranch, CO, Coltan Myers of Janesville, Kimee Johnson, Matilyn Burns and Kaelyn Burns, all of Greeley, CO; her sister, Barbara Natalia of Bakersfield, CA; other relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce; her brothers: William Abegglen and Emil Abegglen, Jr.; her sisters: Helen Dean, Ida Janisch and Adeline Hume.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice and Tivoli.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and sent to Larry Budde, c/o Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, WI 53901.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.