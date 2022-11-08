Oct. 5, 1925—Nov. 5, 2022

BARABOO—Ruth Marie Tauber, age 97, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital with family by her side. Ruth, daughter of Henry and Mary (Reichling) Nelson was born Oct. 5, 1925 in Baraboo. She was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1943.

On Aug. 4, 1945 she was united in marriage to Donald J. Tauber in Wisconsin Dells; he preceded her in death on May 19, 1977.

Ruth was employed by Klein Industries for 26 years and Dairy Queen for 13 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as Craft Day Group for 20 years.

In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, family genealogy and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children: Betty Bell of New Lisbon, David (Janice) Tauber of Rock Springs and Patti (Joseph) Schwochert of Baraboo; eight grandchildren: Eugene (Dana) Bell of DeMotte, IN, Suzie Grant of Baraboo, Wayne (Julie) Bell of New Lisbon, Victor Anderson, Jr. of Baraboo, Tricia (John) Etzler of Monona and Melody (Robert) Radix of Tampa, FL; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters: Elizabeth “Beth” Klemm of Reedsburg and Jacqueline (George) McKeegan of North Freedom; sister-in-law, Loretta Nelson of Sun Prairie; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald, daughters, Nancy (Victor) Anderson and Carol Tauber, brothers, Robert Nelson, William (Mary) Nelson and John Nelson as well as her sisters, Dorothy Faulkner, Mary Nelson and Rita Ziemke, son-in-law, Dennis Bell, step-grandson, Jeremy Schwochert, grandson, Todd Tauber and granddaughter, Sonja Rice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is serving the family.