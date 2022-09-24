Ruth Mary Watling (nee McDermott)

March 25, 1928—Sep. 9, 2022

Ruth Mary Watling passed from this life September 9, 2022 at Renaissance Assisted Living Facility in Weston, Wisconsin. Ruth was born on March 25, 1928 to Ruth and Clifford McDermott in Portage, Wisconsin.

Ruth graduated from Portage High School in 1946. Following graduation, Ruth was employed by attorney Miss Dorothy Walker as an office manager in Portage, WI.

Ruth married the love of her life, Russell Watling (deceased), on January 27, 1951. Ruth spent many wonderful years caring for her daughters before taking a library position for D.C. Everest Senior High School. Ruth was soon promoted to Attendance Secretary where she maintained attendance records and also provided many students with an opportunity to assist her over the years until her retirement in 1990. Ruth found working with students extremely rewarding.

Ruth is survived by her four daughters and their spouses: Joan (Paul Rahn), Kathleen (Kenneth Teclaw), Mary (Gregg Meschler) and Nancy (Michael McHugh); grandchildren: Russell and Kelly (spouse Omot Akway) Meschler, Mary (spouse Tony Ciano) and David (spouse Kendra) Teclaw, and Ian (spouse Carly) Clare; bonus grandchildren: Pat (spouse Hannah), Kathleen (spouse Nick Everett) and Theresa McHugh; and great-grandchildren: Ruthy and Miriam Ciano, Emilie Teclaw-Birkholz, Llewyn and Mael Akway, PJ McHugh and soon to be Cora Clare.

Ruth’s interests included reading voraciously, quilting and handwork of many kinds.

Visitation will be at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI at 9:30 a.m. with Holy Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Portage, WI.

The family extends their deepest thanks and appreciation for the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living Facility, Saint Croix Hospice, Rev. Allan Slowiak and the Sick and Homebound Ministry of Saint Mark Catholic Church for their compassionate care for Ruth as she completed her journey in this life.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com