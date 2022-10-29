BARABOO—Ruth Nolden, age 84, of Baraboo passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Ruth graduated from Baraboo High School and Sauk County School of Teaching and remained in Baraboo where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She met a lot of people along the way through her years of work and documented those friendships through many pictures. She held those friendships close to her heart and was always willing to share stories. You could always count on her to remember you on your birthday, anniversary and all other occassions with a card.

In addition to her work in the Baraboo area, Ruth was an active member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Freedom, where her and her late husband Jerry were married, attended services and served on various committees. Her faith family provided her with many friendships, which she was blessed to nurture with a return to her church just weeks ago.

Prior to her Parkinson’s Ruth enjoyed traveling with her late husband Jerry to visit family and friends and enjoying a good meal and an old fashion at the Towne Lounge. She never missed a get together. As her disease progressed she found enjoyment in the Hallmark and Game Show Network channels, reading a good book and playing games with her nursing home friends. Visits, cards and phone calls from family and friends, especially Tresi, always brightened her day.

She was preceeded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, Genevive and Walter Harrison and George E. Tinkham, daughter Julie, sisters: June, Joida and Carolyn and brother, Bill, mother-in-law, Caroline, sisters-in-law: Shirley and Kate, brother-in law, Ron and son-in-law, Rick.

Ruth is survived by her sons: Jamie and Curt Rathman; as well as her step-daughters: Debbie Nolden, Wendy (Blaine) Bill and Pam Smothers; her sisters-in-law: Bev (Larry) Skwor, Cindy (Bob) Hackett, Sandy Harrison; brothers-in-law: Tim (Kathy) Nolden, Darrell Vorndran and John Crone. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brenton (Jade), Carley (Trae), Jordan (Olivia), Katie (Brent), Shawna (Gunnar), Austin (Sam) and Miranda; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Aiden, Frankie, Loki, Campbell, Kyson, Franchesca, Aries, Draven, Akyra, Massaria; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We would like to thank the staff at Meadow Lane for four+ years of care for Ruthie. Your extra love, kindness and compassion meant the world to us. And who could forget the incredible Dr. Krszjzaniek for his years of making sure she received the best healthcare possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Freedom or St. Clare Meadows Care Center.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Freedom at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Rediln-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.