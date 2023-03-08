Aug. 17, 1935—March 5, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Ruth Virginia Hiley, age 87, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Ruth was born on August 17, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Rose (Sievert) Hron. A resident of Beaver Dam since 1940, Ruth was a 1954 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and worked for Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam for 43 years.

On July 2, 1955, she was united in marriage to her husband, Donald Hiley at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Ruth enjoyed going on trips with Kim’s Tours to various casinos. She collected Hallmark ornaments she proudly displayed around the house. In her younger years, she also loved visiting Arizona every year to see family.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Hiley of Beaver Dam; sister, Patricia Schade of Mesa, AZ; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Laverne Hron, Charlie Hron, Mary Pierce, Doris Edmunds, Rosemary Smith, Jane Keyser, three sisters in infancy; brothers- and sisters-in-law; and other relatives.

Visitation for Ruth will take place on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m..Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

