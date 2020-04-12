Ryan A. Wehrmann, 22, Juneau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU - Ryan A. Wehrmann, age 22, of Juneau, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Due to current circumstances, a private funeral will be held and burial will be at Juneau City Cemetery.

Ryan Alan Wehrmann was born on June 21, 1997 to Dean and Christine (Marks) Wehrmann. He attended the Dodgeland School District, where he made many friends. Ryan lived for fishing. No matter the season, Ryan was happiest with a rod in his hand.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Dean and Christine Wehrmann and sister, Shania Wehrmann, all of Juneau; aunt and uncle, Deb and Mark Saladin of Hartland; cousin, Nancy Mann of Schaumburg, Ill.; other relatives and many friends. He joins in his eternal life, his girlfriend, who also died in the car accident.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.