Ryan, Gloria J.

REEDSBURG - Gloria J. Ryan, age 92, formerly of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. She was born on April 14, 1928, in the Town of Washington, Sauk County, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret (Harms) Blank. In October 1954, she was married to Edgar M. Luck. He preceded her in death in July 1957. On May 17, 1969, she was married to Donald C. Ryan. They enjoyed 47 years together until his death on April 16, 2017. Gloria worked at the Reedsburg Municipal Hospital for several years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, freezing, bowling, playing cards and traveling. Gloria was active in a homemaker's group and was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her two children: Melvin (Terri) Luck, of Rochester, Minn., and Gail (Spencer) Frosch, of Oconomowoc; six grandchildren: Jim, Ed and Matt Luck, Ryan, Brandon and Megan Frosch; five great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Liam, Isabella, Crosby and Sage; her sister: Jeanette Yanke; three sisters-in-law: Lorraine Blank, Shirley Hess and Jeanette Schulenburg; other relatives and friends. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother: Darrell Blank.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials would be appreciated. A special thanks to the staff of Oak Park Place for the kindness and care given to Gloria and her family.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
