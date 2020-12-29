Ryan, Patricia Lee

WISCONSIN DELLS - Patricia Lee Ryan, age 80, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, following the Mass.
Patricia was born March 3, 1940, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., the daughter of Mark Edward and Dolores M. (Holloway) Trumble. Pat lived in Wisconsin Dells over half of her life, enjoying family and friends. She had a never-ending number of great stories to tell about her first 20 years in the area. Pat then married George C. Cowdrey and moved to Madison, Wis., where their three children, Chrystal, Troy and Brad, were born, and more story making occurred. After living there about 10 years, the family moved to the Chicago, Ill., area where they stayed for over 15 years and where many more great stories developed. Pat and George thoroughly enjoyed life and loved raising their children. They embraced both the city life and all that nature offered as well. They were happiest spending time with their children, friends, and neighbors. Their marriage ended in later years.
Pat returned to Wisconsin Dells where she lived for about 30 more years. Pat married Thomas Ryan, and they enjoyed their retirement years together with their furry family members. Pat and Tom loved living in the woods and being connected to nature. They were happiest spending time with family and friends.
Pat is survived by her sons, Troy (Cindy) Cowdrey of Inverness, Ill., and Brad (Chris) Cowdrey of DeForest, Wis.; her daughter, Chrystal Zilinger of Des Plaines, Ill.; her brother, James Trumble; her grandchildren, Dane (Madeline) Zilinger, Mitch (Vanessa) Zilinger, Chelsea (Luke) Zilinger, Katie (Alex) Cowdrey, Tyler Cowdrey, and Ryan Cowdrey; her great-grandchildren, Nolan Zilinger, and Cooper Zilinger; as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Cowdrey; and second husband, Thomas Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, Wisconsin Dells, or to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
