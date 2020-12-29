Ryan, Patricia Lee

Patricia was born March 3, 1940, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., the daughter of Mark Edward and Dolores M. (Holloway) Trumble. Pat lived in Wisconsin Dells over half of her life, enjoying family and friends. She had a never-ending number of great stories to tell about her first 20 years in the area. Pat then married George C. Cowdrey and moved to Madison, Wis., where their three children, Chrystal, Troy and Brad, were born, and more story making occurred. After living there about 10 years, the family moved to the Chicago, Ill., area where they stayed for over 15 years and where many more great stories developed. Pat and George thoroughly enjoyed life and loved raising their children. They embraced both the city life and all that nature offered as well. They were happiest spending time with their children, friends, and neighbors. Their marriage ended in later years.