Ryan Richard Allard, 34, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Ryan Richard Allard, age 34, of New Lisbon, Wis. passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1985, in La Crosse, Wis., to Dean Allard and Stephanie Mathewson. He was a 2004 graduate of New Lisbon High School. Ryan proudly served his country in the 502ND Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne in the United States Army 2006-2009. He was a combat veteran of the war in Iraq from 2007/2008 where he earned his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his actions while deployed.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Dean (Tricia) Allard and Stephanie Mathewson (Eric Sinnott); his siblings, Derrick (Becki) Allard, Ashley Allard (Steve Froehlig), Tyler Allard, Alyssa Allard; his grandparents, Richard and Jeannette Sampson; grandfather, Thomas Steele; grandmother, Suzan Brzoska; aunt, Shannon Sampson-Casey (Shannon Skelton); and uncles David Allard and Dwayne Allard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, he is survived by his beloved nieces, nephews and cousin, Dylan Allard, Hailey Froehlig, Tristan Froehlig, Nicole Froehlig, and Christopher Casey.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John, Sr. and Elizabeth Blair; grandmother, Wanda Allard; grandfather, Donald Troutman; and his aunt, Debra Allard.