Ryan Richard Allard, 34, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Ryan Richard Allard, age 34, of New Lisbon, Wis. passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1985, in La Crosse, Wis., to Dean Allard and Stephanie Mathewson. He was a 2004 graduate of New Lisbon High School. Ryan proudly served his country in the 502ND Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne in the United States Army 2006-2009. He was a combat veteran of the war in Iraq from 2007/2008 where he earned his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his actions while deployed.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Dean (Tricia) Allard and Stephanie Mathewson (Eric Sinnott); his siblings, Derrick (Becki) Allard, Ashley Allard (Steve Froehlig), Tyler Allard, Alyssa Allard; his grandparents, Richard and Jeannette Sampson; grandfather, Thomas Steele; grandmother, Suzan Brzoska; aunt, Shannon Sampson-Casey (Shannon Skelton); and uncles David Allard and Dwayne Allard.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, he is survived by his beloved nieces, nephews and cousin, Dylan Allard, Hailey Froehlig, Tristan Froehlig, Nicole Froehlig, and Christopher Casey.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John, Sr. and Elizabeth Blair; grandmother, Wanda Allard; grandfather, Donald Troutman; and his aunt, Debra Allard.
Ryan’s smile and laugh were infectious and his vibrant, loving, charismatic soul was hard to resist. He was sentimental and had a deep love of family that was undeniably shown by his actions. He was a hero who selflessly fought on the frontline for our freedom. Ryan was passionate about many things, fishing, family, his opinions and life itself. He will be deeply missed as he touched so many lives in his short time here on earth.
Funeral Arrangements will be held in New Lisbon, Wis. The family will provide an update of the arrangements when they have been scheduled. Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)