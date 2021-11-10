Ryczek, Lucille

MAUSTON - Lucille Ryczek, age 97, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, with Father Chinnppan Pelavendran celebrating. Visitation was held Saturday morning, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a procession following to the church for Mass at 11 a.m. Burial was held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Lucille was born on May 31, 1924, in Lyndon Station. She was one of eight children born to Edmund and Elizabeth (Coughlin) Delmore. She married Bernard Ryczek on May 3, 1947. Lucille worked for the Wisconsin Deer Park for 15 years. She also worked in early childhood education for Community Action for eight years. She had many hobbies, some being gardening, cooking and decorating. Lucille was always ready to welcome you into their home.

Lucille is survived by her son, Greg (Donna) Ryczek; daughter-in-law, Mary Ryczek; grandchildren, Kevin, Steve (Jen), Jeff, Ryan (Lindsay) and Rachel; as well as her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ava, Jaxson, Hattie and Reed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; sons, Gale and Jeff; sisters, Mary Karas, Johanna Armson, Alice Gats and Margaret Darga; and brothers, Edmund, Jack and James.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884