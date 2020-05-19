Saari, Stanley A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAZNOVIA - Stanley Albert Saari, age 81, of Cazenovia, passed away on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Stanley was born in Frankfort, Ind. on September 29, 1938 to his mother, Marguerite Saari and father, Ano John Saari, Sr.

He served in the U.S. Navy, as a helicopter mechanic, during the Vietnam War, from 1955 to 1961. Stanley moved to Wisconsin in 1972 when he married his wife, Phyllis (Terry) Saari at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. For several years he worked in construction and masonry and at Grede's Foundry, until he retired in 1993 where he lived out the rest of his days as a farmer, in Cazenovia.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite Effie (Kyer) Saari and Ano John Saari; his brothers, Delbert Saari, John Saari, Ano Saari; his sister, Irene Posey; and his son, Stanley A. Saari, JR.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Phyllis Elaine (Terry) Saari; his sons, Stanley A. Saari II and John (Rita) F. Seibert; his daughters, Yvonne (John) Paytosh and Danna (Scott) Holland; his sister, Wilma Fish; 13 beloved grandchildren, and many dearly loved great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No services will be conducted at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com