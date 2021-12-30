Sabol, Andrija "Andy," Sr.

BARABOO - Andrija "Andy" Sabol Sr., age 70, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, with his family by his side.

Andy was born Dec. 7, 1951, in Dobrovic, Croatia, the son of Josip and Jelka (Boljkovac) Sabol. Andy immigrated to the United States after being united in marriage with his loving wife on May 1, 1976, in Osijek, Croatia. Together they settled in the Wisconsin Dells area and began their family. Andy developed many trades and skills over the years, with a focus on construction and carpentry. Andy could build it all, fix it all, or find someone that could, and took great pride in his work. In later years, Andy was a card dealer at Ho Chunk Casino and remained passionate about his card games, always willing to give his "winning" advice.

To know Andy was to know his family and heritage. His pride for the Croatian culture was passed down to his children and grandchildren. His love for both will always be with him.

If you ever had the privilege of eating Andy's cooking, you know the amazing cook he was! He took great pride in his chicken and pig roasts and passed on his famous family recipe to the Delton Fire Department. The department will continue this tradition in honor of Andy, although it will not be the same without his direction.