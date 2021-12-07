 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sackett, Lawrence V., Jr.
0 entries

Sackett, Lawrence V., Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Lawrence V. Sackett Jr., 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Sackett family kindly asks that those in attendance please wear face coverings.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News