Sackett, Lawrence V., Jr.

BEAVER DAM - Lawrence V. Sackett Jr., 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, due to pulmonary fibrosis.

Lawrence was born the son of Lawrence V. and Isabell (Senso) Sackett Sr. on Oct. 7, 1937, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1956 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard. Larry was married to Eunice Bortz on Oct. 7, 1961, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Larry was involved in both insurance and real estate for many years in the Beaver Dam area. He also drove bus for the Beaver Dam School District for nearly 40 years, where he especially enjoyed driving for sporting events.

Larry was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was an avid outdoorsman, as well as an avid Badgers and Packers fan. Music was important to Larry, and he was instrumental in starting the Beaver Dam Community Band. Larry enjoyed many good years with family and friends at his cottage in Tomahawk. If he could make one person a day laugh, he was happy.