Sadoff, Gertrude "Gert"

BARABOO - Gertrude "Gert" Sadoff, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at home. She was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Zachary and Chana (Scher) Onikul. She married Robert Sadoff on Jan. 11, 1959, in Madison.
Gert attended business school in Madison after high school and did some secretarial jobs until she married and had children. Gert then stayed home to focus on raising her children, Steven and Michael.
Gert and Bob later decided to open an antique shop in their basement, which they named "The Cellar Antiques." They turned their antique and collectible hobbies into a thriving business which supplemented their income and helped put their two sons through college. Gert was highly sought after in the area for her expertise in antique appraisal. Gert's other hobbies included schmoozing and socializing with her two sons, her many friends, her three sisters, Pauline, Judy, and Rachel, their children and extended family. In her later years Gert loved to challenge herself with word puzzles like Sudoku to keep her mind sharp.
Gert is survived by her sons, Steve (Lisa) Sadoff and their son, Gabe, and Mike (Pam) Sadoff and their daughters, Stacey and Shiyra and son, Jeremy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; mother and father, Zachary and Chana Onikul; and sisters, Pauline Katz, Judy Siegel, and Rachel Laks.
Funeral services will be held today at noon at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with burial to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Often, I would comment on my mother's ability to bounce back and recover quickly from the adversities in her life—her response to me was always the same: "I'm a survivor."
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406
