Sadoff, Gertrude "Gert"

Gert and Bob later decided to open an antique shop in their basement, which they named "The Cellar Antiques." They turned their antique and collectible hobbies into a thriving business which supplemented their income and helped put their two sons through college. Gert was highly sought after in the area for her expertise in antique appraisal. Gert's other hobbies included schmoozing and socializing with her two sons, her many friends, her three sisters, Pauline, Judy, and Rachel, their children and extended family. In her later years Gert loved to challenge herself with word puzzles like Sudoku to keep her mind sharp.