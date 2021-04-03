 Skip to main content
Sadoski, Eva
Sadoski, Eva

RANDOLPH - Eva Sadoski, age 82, of Randolph, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

A memorial gathering honoring the anniversary of her passing will take place on Sunday, April 11, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.

