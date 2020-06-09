Sadowski, Phillip P.

Phil was born in Beaver Dam on June 29, 1934, the son of Marcel and Angeline (Polzin) Sadowski. On May 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to Audrey Haslow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Passionate about education, Phil was a sixth grade teacher for the Mayville School District for 43 years, and was the founder of the Sixth Grade Camp. He was also a seasonal worker for Green Giant for over 40 years. Phil could often be found outdoors; he enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid bird watcher and feeder. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.