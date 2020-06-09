Sadowski, Phillip P.

BEAVER DAM - Phillip P. "Phil" Sadowski, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.
Phil was born in Beaver Dam on June 29, 1934, the son of Marcel and Angeline (Polzin) Sadowski. On May 28, 1960, he was united in marriage to Audrey Haslow at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Passionate about education, Phil was a sixth grade teacher for the Mayville School District for 43 years, and was the founder of the Sixth Grade Camp. He was also a seasonal worker for Green Giant for over 40 years. Phil could often be found outdoors; he enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid bird watcher and feeder. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Audrey Sadowski of Beaver Dam; children, Rorie (Jerry) Matuseski and Craig Sadowski, both of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Joshua Sadowski, Jared (Stacy) Matuseski, and Jordan (Ann Synott) Matuseski; great-grandchildren, Tagen and Camdyn; sister, Darlene Zimmerman of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Sandra Sadowski of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Dennis (Suzanne) Haslow of New York; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Delores Schindle, Bernice Braemer, and Marie Wapneski; brothers, James Sadowski and Chuck Sadowski; and other relatives.
A private family service will be held for Phil. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
