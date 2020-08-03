Saeger, Melvin G.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU - Melvin G. Saeger, 79, of Juneau, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Funeral service for Melvin will be on Wednesday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau with the Rev. Paul Schupmann and Rev. David Brandt officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church and on Wednesday, August 5,, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., also at the church. Inurnment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Melvin was born the son of Marvin and Elsa (Bankert) Saeger on Sept. 20, 1940, in Ixonia, Wis. He was a 1958 graduate of Watertown High School. He was united in marriage with Mary Ann Dobbratz on Nov. 3, 1962, in Reeseville, Wis.

Melvin retired from the Dodge County Highway Department after 27 years of service.

Melvin was a faithful and active member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. He served on various boards, church council and was a choir member. Mel and his wife Mary were members of the Dodge and Jefferson County Beekeepers Association and the Wisconsin Honey Producers Association (WHPA). He also enjoyed bowling. Mel loved visiting and spending time with his family and friends.