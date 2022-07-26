Dec. 8, 1931 - July 23, 2022

RIPON - Saffia "Sophie" Angeline Page, age 90, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Barrett House in Ripon. Sophie was born in Portage, WI on December 8, 1931, the daughter of Leonard and Lillian (Kiefer) Simonson.

On June 7, 1952 she married Lowell Page in Dubuque, IA. Lowell passed away in 2008.

Sophie helped on the family farm and also was a waitress for many years. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon.

Sophie loved cardinals, enjoyed watching gameshows on TV, and collected salt and pepper shakers. In her earlier years she loved traveling, taking trips to the casinos, and taking trips to Mexico with Lowell.

She also was passionate about volunteering for various activities at Russell Manor where she lived as well as at the church.

Sophie is survived by her son-in-law, Jerry Kilburg of Ripon, WI; grandsons: Jamie (Lindsey) Kilburg of Oshkosh, WI, Shannon Kilburg of N. Fond du Lac, WI, and Tristan (Samantha) Kilburg of Rosendale, WI; three great-grandsons: Xander Sabel of Mayville, WI, and Mason and Logan Kilburg both of Oshkosh, WI; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Kilburg of Rosendale, WI; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lillian Simonson; husband, Lowell Page; a daughter, Patti Kilburg; three sisters, Dorothy (Byard) Haynes, Alice (Ed Schuman), as well as her second husband, Lawrence Porter, and Geneva (Avold) Gray; two brothers, Delbert (Eleanor) Simonson and Orrin (Helen) Simonson; and her in-laws, Wallace and Mary Page.

Visitation for Sophie will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971, with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. also at the church, with Louis Bock and Rev. Harsha Kotian officiating. Interment will follow at Sauk Prairie Cemetery in Prairie du Sac, WI.

Memorials in Sophie's name may be directed to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit www.ButzinMarchant.com to send online condolences.