Sainsbury, Raidyn James

BARABOO - Raidyn James Sainsbury passed away in his home on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Raidyn was born May 5, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis., to his parents, Jessica Sainsbury and Dakota Schreiner. Though his time with his family was short, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around him.

Raidyn's family cherishes his memory as the brief gift it was. Raidyn is survived by his parents, Jessica Sainsbury and Dakota Schreiner; his big sisters, Piper Sainsbury and Makayla Schreiner; his maternal grandparents, Valerie (James) Bonham and Michael Sainsbury; his paternal grandmother, Anna Schreiner; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are greatly appreciated.