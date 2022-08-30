Oct. 27, 1937—Aug. 27, 2022

REESEVILLE—Sally A. Miescher, age 84, of Reeseville, died on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her daughters.

The visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Lowell.

Sally Ann Penoske was born on October 27, 1937 in West Bend, WI to George and Sally (Besch) Penoske. On June 9, 1956, she was united in marriage to Fred Miescher at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Sally worked at the Mid State Shoe Factory in Waterloo and the 20th Century Glove Factory in Reeseville for many years. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and its Altar Society. Sally was a member of the Lowell-Reeseville Lioness and worked at the elderly meal site in Lowell. She was instrumental in so many things throughout the community of Reeseville and will surely be missed by many.

Sally is survived by her daughters: Barb Paar of Reeseville, Patricia (David) Kopplin of Waterloo, Margaret (John) Schmidt of Reeseville, and Marlene Peeper of Fall River; AFS student daughter, Rita (Omar) Vidal of Argentina; daughter-in-law, Pam Miescher of Reeseville; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne (David) Zirbel of Lowell; sisters-in-law: Brenda Penoske, Betty Miescher, and Alice Gehler; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, George Miescher; brothers, Eugene Penoske and Frederick Penoske; step-mother, Vivian Penoske; sons-in-law, Robert Paar and Jay Peeper; two great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Sheila Penoske.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.