Sally A. Owen, 87, Columbus

Sally A. Owen age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Sally was born on Aug. 14, 1932, to Marian and Willard Owen, of Columbus, Wis. She attended schools in Columbus, graduating from Columbus Public High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a BS Degree in Education. She moved to San Diego, California, where she taught English and social studies in middle school and high school, was an academic counselor, a consultant for gifted education, and served as chairperson for English. She received an MFA Degree from Pepperdine University and did post-graduate work at the University of California in San Diego and at San Diego State University. She taught for a year in Tokyo, Japan, for the Department of Defense, and a year in Athens, Greece, for an American Community School. Sally loved to travel, spending many summers visiting family members in exciting places. Since returning to Wisconsin, she continued her educational practices by being on the Columbus School Board. She sang in the Olivet Congregational Church choir as well as the community choir. She volunteered at the Columbus Hospital and was a member of the Literacy Council and the Columbus Area Endowment board in its infancy. She particularly enjoyed participating in the summer College Days sessions at the University of Wisconsin. Survivors include a niece, Patricia (Michael) Turba; nephews, Rolf (Mary) Fredrick, Andrew (Lisa) Fredrick and Tom (Lindy) Owen and their families and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Russell Fredrick; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Evelyn Owen; two nephews, David and Steven Owen. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at OLIVET CONGERGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in Columbus. Rev Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be held in Hillside cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Olivet Church or Prairie Ridge Health. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.