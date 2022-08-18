Aug. 29, 1945—Aug. 16, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Sally A. Steffen, 76, of Beaver Dam passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Sally was born the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stelse) Wegner on August 29, 1945 and growing up in the Reeseville area. She graduated as Valedictorian from Reeseville High School. Sally was married to James E. Steffen on July 18, 1963 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville. Sally was a dedicated homemaker raising her family and was later employed with the Village of Clyman as Clerk and Treasurer.

Sally was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She loved socializing with family and friends especially going to “snowstorm” parties over the years and playing the stumpf fiddle at the Silver Bell in South Beaver Dam. Sally enjoyed camping and loved her dogs Rosie and Molly.

Sally is survived by her husband Jim of Beaver Dam; her sons: Dan (Christine) Steffen of Oregon, WI and Kurt (Michelle) Steffen of Beloit; seven grandchildren: Ben, Julian, Samuel, Brianna, Carissa, Kirsten, and Hailee; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Jean and Donna.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Stratman will officiate. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Clyman.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.