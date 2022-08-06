Sally Ann Ganz, age 87, of West Richland, Washington, and long-time resident of Waupun, Wisconsin, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on July 12, 2022. Her fun-loving spirit and engaging smile touched everyone she met throughout her life. Sally was born on July 26, 1934, to Leslie and Winnifred Michael in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After graduating from Waupun High School in 1952, she studied accounting at Whitewater State College and then worked as a physician's assistant in Milwaukee.

While living in Milwaukee, Sally started dating her future husband––Jerrold (aka Baldy) Ganz––who, coincidentally, was also from Waupun. Sally and Jerrold were married on December 4, 1954, at Pella Lutheran Church. While raising their six children, Sally built a highly successful career over four decades that generated many life-long clients and friends, beginning in the early 70's at H/R Block in Beaver Dam and retiring from her own business in Waupun, Sally Ganz Tax/Bookkeeping Service.

In addition to her family and work, Sally had numerous interests. She volunteered as a 4-H sewing leader for nearly a decade, and thoroughly enjoyed bridge nights with the gals. Her passion for golf touched the entire family, and she especially loved family golf outings and traveling to courses around the state with her many friends. As a decades-long member of the Rock River Country Club, Sally enjoyed winning the club championship and always seemed to shine brightest during the Filly Derby. Sally's smile became a belly laugh when she would talk about the fun times she and Baldy had during and after the many couple's golf outings.

Sally's love for travel started with a trip that she and Baldy took with a two-year old in tow to Florida in the late 50's. By the time they had six children, family camping trips during Wisconsin summers and winter camper/RV trips to Florida became annual family traditions. Once her oldest grandchildren could travel alone, she took them to visit family in San Francisco, a highlight for all. She really enjoyed cross-country RV trips and returned annually to Wisconsin for family reunions and to visit with friends, attending a grandson's weddings in Green Bay as recently as June of this year.

Whether Sally was caressed in Baldy's arms on the dance floor, taking a late-night dip with him after work in the pool, driving her kids to their games and swim meets, or playing the organ for countless sing-a-longs with family and friends, Sally was always quick to laugh. Holidays were always special times at the Ganz home with lots of cooking, baking, and family card games, and summers were filled with family and friends hanging out at the Ganz pool! Sally loved her family fiercely and she left a legacy of family bonds that now stretch across four generations. Thank You Mom – You'll be Forever in All of Our Hearts.

Sally is survived by her loving husband Baldy Ganz; her children Sherry (Larry) Cady, Jerrold (aka Chip) (Debbie) Ganz, Michael (Evonne) Ganz, Kristi (John) Fenning, and Daniel Ganz; and grandchildren Brittany (Chris) Miller-Soleil, Keil (Kendra) Ganz, Spencer (Lindsay) Ganz, Miles (Taylor) Ganz, Ryan Ganz, Amber (Barry) Shaw, Alicia Ganz, Samantha (Matthew) Hodge, Brendan (Danielle) Fenning, and Alexander Cady. Great-grandchildren include Tyson Hodge, Bella and Connor Shaw, Micah and Arlo Ganz, Keston and Kylee Ganz, and Oberon Miller-Soleil. Sally is survived by her sister Susan Michael and brother-in-law Donald Olson, and their children and families. Sally was preceded in death by her children Rose Marie and Brian David Ganz; siblings Blaine, William and Judith Michael and Mary (aka Mike) Olson; parents Leslie and Winnifred Michael; and in-laws William and Laura Ganz.

A celebration of Sally's life and accomplishments will be held in lieu of a funeral service. If you would like to donate to a charity in Sally's name, please consider a contribution to the American Kidney Fund.