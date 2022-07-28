Feb. 21, 1936—July 19, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Sally Ann Sommers, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on July 19, 2022, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV.

A Gathering will be held at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Graveside Service following at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Sally was born February 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, WI, to Melvin and Ida (Bines) Flath. Sally lived happy. She traveled, lived in different parts of the country, she loved the Cracker Barrel Restaurants and atmosphere, she bought and sold car after car as she desired. She has a great soul, is a Christian, and loved reading her Bible. In her passing, she left a trail of tears in the Wisconsin Dells, where everyone knew her and welcomed her happy disposition.

Sally is survived by her loving family, her son, Jeff Sommers and daughter, Susan (Eric) Walden; sister, Suzanne Field (George); grandchildren: Dalton, Hunter, Logan, and Paige; paternal nieces: Debra Hawes-LaBelle (John), Shelli Slayton (Paul), Tammy Slayton; paternal nephews: Greg Slayton, George Field II, Jason Field (Betsy), Michael Field (Nicole); her grand-niece, Jessica Klinkhammer; grand-nephews: Craig Pfaff and Paul Gunderson; her Bines cousins; one Flath cousin; and Sommers’ nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Flath; mother, Ida Flath (Bines); sisters, Dolly Slayton and Barbara Atwood; nephew, David Hawes and niece, Bonnie Klinkhammer.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.