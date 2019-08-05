Sally Vertein, age 70, of Reedsburg, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Sally, daughter of Paul and Betty Lou (Breece) Synoground was born March 23, 1949 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Robbie Vertein on Oct. 26, 1996. Sally was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Freedom. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. She was a computer geek and had a love for all animals.
Survivors include her daughter, Calista (Chad Seaton) Grooms; sister, Christine Janzen, Pam (Gene) Buskirk; brother, Michael Chinn; stepsons, Tommy and Toby Vertein; one grandchild due in November to Calista as well as grandchildren, Cole, Alexis, and Jacquelin Vertein, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robbie.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Freedom with Pastor Andrew Meyer officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. as well as on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
