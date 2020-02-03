Salvador Sanchez, 37, Waukesha

WAUKESHA - Salvador Sanchez died unexpectedly Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 37. He was born Sept. 22, 1982, the son of Margaret Reyes (nee Shulfer) and Remijio Sanchez. Salvador attended Randolph High School in the class of 2000, completed his GED, and then studied at the Blackstone Institute, receiving his certificate for Para- Legal studies. He loved to draw and was an accomplished artist. He will always be remembered as a loving son, father, brother, and precious nephew to many aunts and uncles. Family was very important to Salvador and he would do anything to help his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Margaret (Juan) Reyes of Randolph, Wis.; his father, Remijio Sanchez of Waukesha; children, Hanna Sanchez of Randolph, and Ethan Stapleton of Pewaukee. He is further survived by his sisters, Samantha Reyes of Waupun, and Abby Stewart of Milwaukee; brothers, Andrew (Erin O'Malley) Reyes of Randolph, and Jay (Maile) Shulfer of Madison; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Eric Mace. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Following the funeral, a dinner and reception will be held at La Casa de Esperonza, 410 Arcadian Ave., Waukesha. Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please contact the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at randledable.com