BEAVER DAM - Samantha K. Butterbrodt, 24, of Beaver Dam passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her father's home after a lifelong battle with Lyme Disease.
Samantha was born the daughter of Bernard B. Butterbrodt and Diane K. Wolfgram on February 20, 1995. Samantha attended Beaver Dam High School. She enjoyed ice skating and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. She loved music and going to concerts, and was a big supporter of her friends. Birthday suppers with Grandma Stange were very special to her as well as Grandpa Stange’s chili.
Samantha is survived by her mother, Diane (John) Biel of Beaver Dam; her father, Bernie Butterbrodt of Beaver Dam; two sisters: Sophia and Stephanie Biel of Beaver Dam; maternal grandparents: Ken and Mary Stange of Beaver Dam, paternal grandparents: Raymond and Sue Butterbrodt of Burnett; and maternal grandparents: Vernon and Lois Biel of Randolph; aunts and uncles: Debbie Hyke of Muskego, Denise (Gordy) Krueger of Montello, Russell Butterbrodt of Clintonville, Darrell Butterbrodt of Horicon, Cheryl (Daryl) Pieper of Green Bay, Brenda Butterbrodt of Clyman, Brian (Diane) Butterbrodt of Fox Lake, Rae Marie (Wayne) Pribnow of Beaver Dam, Paul Biel of West Bend, and Lavinia Baldivieso of DeForest; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Gerald Wolfgram and her uncle, Charles Hyke.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Deacon Ed Cody will officiate.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
