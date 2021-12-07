Sammons, Joan

BRADLEY, Ill. - Joan Sammons, 89, of Bradley, Ill., formerly of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Doylestown, Wis., to Art and Ellen (Closs) Yonkee.

She graduated from Rio High School as salutatorian in 1949. Joan then attended Groves-Barnhart School for Secretaries in Madison. She married E.K. "Sam" Sammons in 1960. They lived in Los Angeles, Calif., for seven and a half years before returning to Rio. Upon their return, she went to work in various secretarial positions until going to work at First National Bank of Portage as a secretary for Mel Bindl, advancing over the years to become a real estate loan officer and ended up working under Mel's leadership for 25 years.

Joan was a past president of the Columbia County Bankers Association for one year, vice president then president of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, member of the St. Mary's Altar Society, and volunteered at the Helping Hands and at the Columbia Health Care Center. After her husband passed away in April 1992, she and longtime friend, Marlene Manthy, traveled together, going to Australia, New Zealand, the Fiji Islands, and Hawaii. They traveled with other friends to Ireland twice and Alaska, along with a few short trips to see different sights. Joan loved to travel.