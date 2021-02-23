Samuelson, LeRoy O.

COLUMBUS - LeRoy O. Samuelson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was born to Thoreld and Elizabeth (Barker) Samuelson on May 22, 1943, in Jamestown, N.Y. He was married to Rosemary "Jean" Watters. LeRoy was employed at Morning Star Dairy and Bancroft Dairy in Madison and, after retirement, part-time at Sassy Cow.
Survivors include his children, James (Cindy) Samuelson of Arizona, Tammy Stevenson of Whitewater, and John Julseth and Mike Julseth, both of Stoughton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Samuelson of Las Vegas, Nev., Jeff Samuelson of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Peter Samuelson of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Ellen (Robert) Emehizer of Youngsville, Pa., and Rachel (Jack) Dahlousen of Lakewood, N.Y.; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean, in 2019; and an infant son, Terry.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)