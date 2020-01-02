Sandi Tetzlaff, 71, Colorado Springs, Colo.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, Sandi Lee (Hepp) Tetzlaff passed away at her home in Colorado Springs, Colo. after a courageous battle with lung cancer. At her side was her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel E. Tetzlaff and her best friend and daughter, Michelle Sheehan.
Sandi was born in Beaver Dam, Wis. on May 15, 1948 to Leroy and Dorothy (Schultz) Hepp. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1966.
Sandi was a registered nurse who loved helping people throughout her 20+ years in nursing. She lived her life with an amazing zest, filled with Miller Lite, Green Bay Packers, card games, trips to the casinos and so much more. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend and human being. She always showed up for those she loved. Her family would like to say a special thank you to those who went out of their way to show up for her always, but especially near the end. Shannon Polaske, Billy Tetzlaff, Jennifer Tetzlaff McClintock, Krystal Ackerman, Jerry Dockan, Susan Maginn, Linda Thompson, James Tetzlaff, Kayla Tetzlaff-Bond, Emily Bond, Gayle Glynn, Grant Leroy Leverton, Mike and Pat Anthony, Liz Howell, Melissa Ruff, Gary and Deborah Mauer, Lori Leverton, Jim Hepp, Sue Livengood, Patty, Mary, Bill and Mary Jane, Kenny and Nancy, Sharon, Wilfi and Pam, Ray and many more, including all her friends from the senior center. Many called her their very best friend. She loved all of you! She will live on in all of our hearts.
