June 17, 1941—March 12, 2023

COLUMBUS—Sandra “Sandy” A. Affeldt, age 81, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Sandy was born in Beaver Dam on June 17, 1941, the daughter of Alfred and Alice (Indermuehle) Miller.

On August 26, 1961, she was united in marriage to her husband, Richard Affeldt at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

She worked for Dr. Ayaz Samadani in Beaver Dam for 38 years. Sandy loved traveling and camping, enjoying sitting on the deck with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Affeldt of Columbus; children: Debra (Don) Smith of New Berlin, Deena (John) Will of Lake Mills, and David Affeldt of Baraboo; seven grandchildren: Dylan, Taylor, Brad (Deanna), Megan, Kayla, David, and Alissa; sister, Susan Ganz of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Marlene Miller of Slinger; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dan in 2021; brother, Tom Miller; brother-in-law, Alden Ganz; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Sandy will take place on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, Town of Trenton, at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.