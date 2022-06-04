July 25, 1940—May 29, 2022

COATESVILLE—Sandra A. Reed, 81, of Coatesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger S. Reed, who passed away in 2020.

Born in Baraboo, WI, on July 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Norris and Irma (Brooks) Clement. In her younger years, Sandy enjoyed horseback riding, playing the accordion, bowling, and getting together every weekend with her mom, Aunt Cecil and Uncle Ollie for a competitive game of Pinochle.

She was an active member of the Emanuel United Methodist church singing in the church choir and being a part of the handbell ensemble. After graduating from Baraboo High School, she started her family, worked as a welder and later retired from Ames (Jamesway) as a retail manager.

She and her husband Roger loved to travel, often picking up and visiting a new destination. She was a beautiful and strong woman with a sweet demeanor. As a mother she was generous, loving, and kind. Most of all, she loved her family.

Surviving are her children: Jeannine Hawes (Dave Felber) of Ravenna, OH, Ricky Hawes (Deb) of Mauston, WI, Brian Hawes of Coatesville, Greta Roming (Matt) of Pittsburgh, and Wendy Thompson (Paul) of Coatesville; grandchildren: Corey Schultz, TJ Schultz, Doug Skaife, Brandon Skaife, Raiann Hawes, Xavier Hawes, Erik Roming, Lauren Roming, Paul Thompson, Jr., Brooke Palmer, Nikolas Thompson; great-grandchildren: Koltin, Kaylee, Kyler, Zander, Vanessa, Mackenzie, Lleyton and Adalynd.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Marland Clement.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlinn-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sandra’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.