Feb. 28, 1961—Feb. 13, 2023

PORTAGE – Sandra Brekke, age 61, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.

Sandy was born on February 28, 1961, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Gerald and Mary (Heberer) Krueger. She grew up in Marquette, WI, and graduated from high school in Markesan, WI.

Later in life, Sandy relocated to Pardeeville to raise her family. She held several secretarial positions, and over the past 10+ years, was an Optometrist Assistant. Sandy devoted her life to raising her beloved son, Brandon. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially learning sign language with her son.

She is survived by her son, Brandon (fiance, Kayla Dundon) Brekke; brother, Gerald Krueger; sister, Mary Jean Reading; close friends: Mark Brekke and John Dushek; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kim Biddle; and brother-in-law, Brian Biddle.

A memorial visitation will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage, WI, on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.