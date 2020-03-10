Sandra Eckhoff, 78, Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON—Sandra Eckhoff, age 78, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Sandra was born August 14, 1941, in West Allis, Wisconsin the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Russell) Duris. She worked as an LPN at St. Clare Hospital and retired in 2009. She loved knitting, crocheting, watching the Hallmark Channel on TV, going out to eat, and attending country western concerts. She also loved spending time with her friends.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Kevin (Linda) Schanke, Craig (Sylvia) Schanke; daughter, Michelle (Randy) Roberson; brother, Russell (Virginia) Duris; She had 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Wilber Quade; husband, Jack Eckhoff, and son, Jeffery.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884

