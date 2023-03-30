Nov. 1, 1958—March 28, 2023

Sandra J. Hautamaki, “Sandy”, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2023 with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Funeral services for Sandy will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Davis officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Following her burial a reception will be held at the Chapel of the Archangels, 839 Madison Street, Beaver Dam.

Sandy was born on November 1, 1958 to Dale and Lou Ann (Beecher) Muenchow of Beaver Dam. She graduated from Randolph High School. After many jobs working in the restaurant industry, she went on to work for the State of WI for 30 years with the majority of them being in the Dept. of Corrections. She retired proudly as a Deputy Warden.

Sandy’s greatest joy was her son, Ryan Cantafio. Life changed forever when Ryan was killed in Iraq on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2004 at the age of 22.

Sandy married the love of her life, Scott Hautamaki, on July 15, 2000. Sandy and Scott enjoyed going for walks, traveling, spending time with family and excursions on the motorcycle, especially exploring small town shops and the many rustic roads of Wisconsin.

Sandy loved spending holidays with family. She planned many meals at her mom’s. She loved to cook and bake. Her passion was singing rock and roll in the band ALEXIS with her brothers: Al, Jim and Tom. Music was a part of Sandy all her life. She also enjoyed singing contemporary music and playing guitar in her church where she also served as an Elder.

Those Sandy leaves behind and will deeply miss her include her loving husband Scott; son, Tyler (Courtney) Hautamaki; daughter-in-law, Amanda Cantafio (fiance Cory); grandchildren: Ian, Jayd and Hayden Hautamaki, and Mayven Cantafio; her siblings: Al (Christina) Muenchow, Kim (Fritz) Jacobi, Jim (Crissie) Muenchow and Tom Muenchow; brother-in-law Jeff (Beth) Hautamaki; nieces and nephews: Aly and Jon Muenchow, Chase and Karissa Niederkorn, James (Lindsay) Jacobi, Steve (Alex) Jacobi, Bryce (Heidi) Muenchow, Mayna and James Muenchow, Zach (Jessica) Hartl, Kieana Bednarek, Rachel and Jenna Muenchow, Hannah (Steve), Lia and Brina (fiance Joel) Hautamaki; great-nieces and nephews: Grant, Willa, George, Gale, Nora, Rowan and Max. She is further survived by her very special sisters at heart: Michelle Schram and Pam Knapp; very special ‘niece”, Lori Zabel; and many other relatives and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her son, LCpl. Ryan J. Cantafio, her baby niece, Emily Muenchow, and her father-in-law, Bob Hautamaki.

The family would like to thank her church family at Grace Presbyterian, all the staff at SSM Home Hospice, her oncologists, all the caregivers at SSM health and everyone else for their support (cards, flowers, prayers) during Sandy’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be directed to either the Gold Star Memorial Trail, https://goldstarmemorialtrailwi.org/ or Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com