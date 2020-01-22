Sandra K. Weishoff, 67, Portage

You have free articles remaining.
PORTAGE - Sandra K. Weishoff, age 67, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Crosspoint Assembly of God, with Rev. Randy Mantik and Rev. Howard Edwards co-officiating. Inurnment will be in Spencer Lake Memorial Park, Waupaca, in Spring of 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
430 W. Wisconsin St.
Portage, Wisc. 53901
608-742-2126
Fax: 608-742-2127
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)