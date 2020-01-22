Sandra K. Weishoff, 67, Portage
Sandra K. Weishoff, 67, Portage

PORTAGE - Sandra K. Weishoff, age 67, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Crosspoint Assembly of God, with Rev. Randy Mantik and Rev. Howard Edwards co-officiating. Inurnment will be in Spencer Lake Memorial Park, Waupaca, in Spring of 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

