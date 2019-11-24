FALL RIVER - Sandra L. "Sandy" Dykstra age 78 passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at At Home Again Rio surrounded by her family. She was born on May 15, 1941, in Columbus to Baldwin and Lorraine (Ruedig) Soldner. Sandy was a 1959 graduate of Reeseville High School. She was married to Eugene "Dyk" Dykstra on February 20, 1960, in Reeseville, and together had five children. Sandy was formerly employed at General Electric in Madison, operated a daycare in her home, and worked at the Fall River Canning Co. She retired as the Village of Fall River clerk after many years on July 8, 2003. In her earlier years, Sandy enjoyed bowling and family trips to their property "up north" on weekends and holidays. But most of all, Sandy loved time spent with her family, especially time with her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Fall River United Methodist Church. Survivors include her four daughters Debra (Guy) Robbins of Fall River, Dianna (Robert Ebert) Dykstra of Fall River, Patricia (Michael) Heldstab of Rice Lake and LeAnn Errthum (Dave Maier) of Fall River; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a brother John Borkowski of Fox Lake; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dyk in 2016; son Michael in 2014; son-in-law Brian Errthum; two brothers Steve and Bill Soldner. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the FALL RIVER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Fall River. Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Memorials may be directed to the Fall River United Methodist Church, Home Again Rio or Generations Hospice. A special thank you to the dedicated staff at At Home Again Rio for their outstanding care of mom. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
