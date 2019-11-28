FALL RIVER—Sandra L. “Sandy” Dykstra, age 78, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at At Home Again, Rio surrounded by her family. She was born on May 15, 1941, in Columbus to Baldwin and Lorraine (Ruedig) Soldner. Sandy was a 1959 graduate of Reeseville High School. She was married to Eugene “Dyk” Dykstra on Feb. 20, 1960, in Reeseville and together, had five children. Sandy was formerly employed at General Electric in Madison, operated a daycare in her home and worked at the Fall River Canning Co. She retired as the village of Fall River clerk after many years on July 8, 2003. In her earlier years, Sandy enjoyed bowling and family trips to their property “up north” on weekends and holidays. But most of all, Sandy loved time spent with her family, especially time with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Fall River United Methodist Church. Survivors include her four daughters, Debra (Guy) Robbins of Fall River, Dianna (Robert Ebert) Dykstra of Fall River, Patricia (Michael) Heldstab of Rice Lake and LeAnn Errthum (Dave Maier) of Fall River; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; a brother John Borkowski of Fox Lake; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dyk in 2016; son, Michael in 2014; son-in-law, Brian Errthum; two brothers, Steve and Bill Soldner. Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the FALL RIVER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Fall River. Rev. Kimberly Brumm officiated. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Memorials may be directed to the Fall River United Methodist Church, Home Again Rio or Generations Hospice. A special thank you to the dedicated staff at At Home Again Rio for their outstanding care of mom. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
