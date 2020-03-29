Sandra L. Weeks, age 69 of Beaver Dam, passed away with her daughter June by her side on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam.

Sandra was born in Beaver Dam on March 30, 1950, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Graff) Weeks. She worked at ConAgra as a palletizer for many years. She loved life. Sandra had a big heart and was always willing to be there for others. She was a little spitfire. Sandra loved hummingbirds, liked camping and enjoyed a good beer with friends. She was the life of the party and used to sing “There’s a Tear in my Beer”. Sandra was a wonderful mother and best friend.

Sandra is survived by her children, June (Dana) Wille of Reeseville, Darcy Wuesthoff of Oshkosh, and Jay (Kristy) Austin of Janesville; special friend, Peter Wild of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Rosa) Schmidt of Florida, Edwin L. Weeks of Beaver Dam, Alice (Lee) Dettmann of Beaver Dam, Mark (Tammy) Weeks of Horicon, and Darlene Bremer of Beaver Dam; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.

Services for Sandra will take place at a later date.

CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.