OBITUARIES

Sandra L. Weeks, age 69 of Beaver Dam, passed away with her daughter June by her side on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam.

Sandra was born in Beaver Dam on March 30, 1950, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Graff) Weeks. She worked at ConAgra as a palletizer for many years. She loved life. Sandra had a big heart and was always willing to be there for others. She was a little spitfire. Sandra loved hummingbirds, liked camping and enjoyed a good beer with friends. She was the life of the party and used to sing “There’s a Tear in my Beer”. Sandra was a wonderful mother and best friend.

Sandra is survived by her children, June (Dana) Wille of Reeseville, Darcy Wuesthoff of Oshkosh, and Jay (Kristy) Austin of Janesville; special friend, Peter Wild of Beaver Dam; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Rosa) Schmidt of Florida, Edwin L. Weeks of Beaver Dam, Alice (Lee) Dettmann of Beaver Dam, Mark (Tammy) Weeks of Horicon, and Darlene Bremer of Beaver Dam; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.

Services for Sandra will take place at a later date.

CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.

