Sandra Lee Borgschatz, 59, of Mauston

Born Jan. 10, 1961, to Erwin and Catherine Ziemek in Mauston, Wis., graduated from Mauston High School in 1979. Died at Luther Hospital Eau Claire March 7th from ongoing medical issues. Her husband and Sandy lived in Spring Valley, Wisc. Stephen Borgschatz is her husband. Preceded in death by Catherine Ziemek, her mother, and Barbara, her sister. Survived by her father, Erwin; and her husband, Stephen Borgschatz. Sandra had four brothers, Ed, Jr., Harry, Bobby and six sisters, Pat (Bob), Sharron (Don), Kathy (John), Carrol (Doc) Theresa (Tully), Diane; four step-children, Travis, Tyler, Kelcey and Alex; and nine step-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews. She was 59 years of age. EVERGREEN FUNERAL HOME did cremation, Eau Claire.