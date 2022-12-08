April 18, 1961—Dec. 5, 2022

Sandra Lee Kuhlman passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 5, 2022.

A memorial service for Sandy will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Horicon, WI with Rev. Renae Dymond officiating. Visitation for Sandra will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at church. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Sandy was born to Roy and Thirza (Tillema) Kuhlman on April 18, 1961 in Waupun, WI. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1979 and shortly after started working at ER Wagner in Hustisford. She retired from Wagners in 2009.

Sandy spent her retirement as an Avon Representative and helping out the family on the Kuhlman farm. She loved spending time with her family, especially her niece, nephew, and grand-nephews.

Sandy was dedicated to her church and church family at Juneau United Methodist Church, acting as Treasurer and sharing her baking and crafting talents for their many gatherings and bake sales. She loved making her own greeting cards, and all of her extended family and friends were the lucky recipients. She also carried on the family tradition from her parents and was active with the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee.

Sandy is survived by her siblings: Laura (Bryan) Schmude of Horicon, Linda Kuhlman of Evansville, Mark (Stephanie) Kuhlman of Horicon, and Amy Kuhlman of Horicon; nephew, Zackery (Dana) Schmude; niece, Stefanie Schmude; great-nephews: Mason and Liam Schmude; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Juneau United Methodist Church.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com