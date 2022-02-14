Sandra M. Hayes

BARABOO—Sandra Mary Hayes, age 75, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital, from complications of Covid-19. She was born on Jan. 12, 1947, in Winona, Minn., to Joseph and Irene Feltz.

Sandra moved to Madison when she was seven years old and graduated from East High School in 1965. After completing LPN training, she worked at Central Wisconsin Center for 42 years. She moved to Baraboo, Wis. in 2002, and was a member of the Senior Center there until her death.

In her free time, Sandra enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center and traveling.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Renee (Troy) Rice and Becky Reynolds; five grandchildren, Cassie, Kali, Brett (Liz), Emma and Evan; and one great-grandchild, Jase. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her Son, Robert Reynolds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

