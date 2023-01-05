Sept. 16, 1941—Jan. 3, 2023

CAMBRIA—Sandra M. Tamminga, 81, of Cambria, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 16, 1941, the daughter of Nickolas and Evelyn (VanderVelde) Smits.

She graduated from Cambria-Friesland High School in 1959. Sandra was united in marriage to John Tamminga November 30, 1960.

She worked for Dairyman’s State Bank in Randolph as a Teller for many years. She enjoyed painting ceramics and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, John; two sons: Burt Tamminga and Barry Tamminga; daughter, Jana (Jerry) Moll; grandchildren: Dakota Tamminga, Madeline Tamminga, Mariah Moll, Miranda Moll, Grant Moll, Adam Moll, Jessica Moll and James Hostert; siblings: Tessie (Andy) Douma, Rose Schaalma, Patricia Stollfus, and Lola (Randy) Schmidt; brother-in-law, Dennis (Andrea) Tamminga; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Smits, Theresa Baillies, Charlotte Tamminga, and Patricia Tamminga. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Alvin Smits and Jerry Smits; sisters-in-law: Delores Maier and Barbara Tamminga; brothers-in-law: Ronald Tamminga, Trayton Tamminga, Charles Stollfus, James Schaalma, and Stewart Baillies.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon at Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville followed by a private family service. She will be laid to rest at Friesland Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.